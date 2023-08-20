Power outages across Yuma County, APS reports

UPDATE (12:25 PM): APS has reported two more outages in the Yuma area. One of them is located in the areas of 22nd and Palo Verde Streets, as well as Madison and Kathleen Avenues. 1166 customers have reported the outages as a results of a service interruption to a major power line, and APS is invesigating the cause. The power in that area went down at around 12:15pm and APS hopes to restore that areas power at around 4:30pm.

In the areas of 10th and 12th Streets, as well as Tamarack and Brangus Avenues, 97 customers reported an outage in those areas. APS sent crews to confirm the outage to update the details. The power went out at around 12:20pm and APS hopes to restore power at around 4:00pm.

Courtesy: Arizona Public Service

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Arizona Public Service's (APS) outage map on their website, they reported four outages in the Yuma County area.

One of the locations took place in the area of 32nd Street to County 17 1/4 Street, as well as Avenues E and 3E, in Yuma. The cause of the outage, which occurred 11:49am Sunday, was due to a service disruption to a major power line, according to APS. 1145 customers had been impacted. The estimated time to restore power will be at around 3:50pm.

Another outage, which also took place in Yuma, occurred at around 11:46am, with 993 customers affected by the outage. APS says they sent crew over to the areas of County 13 1/2 and County 21st Streets, as well as Avenues B and 4 3/4, to investigate the cause. APS also says they hope to restore power in that area at around 4:00pm.

Over in the Somerton area, an outage occurred in the area of County 15th Streets and Cottonwood Loop, as well as Somerton Avenue and Avenue C, at around 11:50am. 110 customers were affected, and crews were sent out to investigate the problem. APS hopes to have power back on in the area at around 2:20pm.

Meanwhile, back in Yuma, 2011 customers reported a service interruption to a major power line at around 12:02pm. APS says this is occurring in the areas of County 8th Street and 21st Lane, and Avenues E and C, with APS saying that power in the areas will be restored at around 4:00pm.