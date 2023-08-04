Presidential candidate Tim Scott visits Yuma and hosts roundtable

Senator Tim Scott and community leaders discussed the issues Yuma County is currently facing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 2024 Presidential Candidate Tim Scott was in Yuma today, where he hosted a roundtable discussion with with community leaders and those on the front lines of the border crisis.

The U.S. Senator from South Carolina said part of his agenda is to crush cartels, secure the border and end illegal immigration.

“A virtual sign, not a literal sign that says that your border is wide open, even though it’s insecure and unsafe, you cannot expect six million people to come through the country without creating a real crisis,” said Senator Tim Scott.

The candidate says he plans to finish the border wall started during former president Trump’s administration if elected to the white house.

“One of the things you can do very quickly to solve that problem is to finish the wall. I think the cost of that wall will be around 10 billion dollars.” said Senator Scott.

Senator Scott not only toured the Yuma border during his visit, but also spoke to local leaders about issues important to our community, starting with agriculture.

“The Yuma area is home to, it’s critical to not just our operation, to the food supply in the United States,” said Barkley Ag Enterprises CEO, Robby Barkley.

The candidate also heard from the local food bank, as the border crisis also overwhelmed their organization.

“About 250,000 thousand individuals annually through the food bank, that now is up to 340,000,” said Yuma Community Food Bank President and CEO, Shara Whitehead.

Scott says he plans to take the information he learned in yuma along his campaign trail as he continues his run for president.

The senator is expected to face former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Florida Governor Ron Desantis in the 20-24 presidential primaries.

This is Scott’s first visit to the border as a 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

