Marine dies in motorcycle crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A crash between a motorcycle and a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer resulted in one man dead Monday afternoon.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said officers responded to the crash on Monday around 1 p.m. in the area of East Palo Verde Street and Avenue 3E near the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

Yuma police said a 21-year-old man who was an active duty Marine was driving a motorcycle southbound on Avenue 3E.

And a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer that was driven by a 21-year-old man was driving northbound on Avenue 3E and turned westbound on Palo Verde Street.

YPD said the motorcycle struck the flatbed trailer causing the driver to fall off the bike.

The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet but died at the scene.

YPD also said the driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

YPD said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash and that this case is under investigation.

If you have information about this case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.