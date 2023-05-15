Relay for Life Yuma to host dinner celebrating cancer survivors

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Relay for Life Yuma will host a Cancer Survivor and Caregiver Celebration Dinner on Sunday, June 4.

According to a press release, the dinner, taking place at Pivot Point Conference Center, will coincide with National Cancer Survivors Day.

"Come see for yourself that, despite its challenges, life after cancer can be beautiful, meaningful, and joyous,” says Ellie Evans, spokesperson for Relay For Life of Yuma County. “You will find our community’s Cancer Survivor and Caregiver Dinner celebration filled with hope, camaraderie, triumph, and compassion as we recognize our community’s cancer survivors. We will also acknowledge the contributions of their families, friends, and healthcare providers and draw attention to the ongoing challenges faced by cancer survivors today.”

Relay for Life Yuma is inviting everyone, including cancer survivors, to attend the dinner. Survivors who attend can bring one guest for free; any additional guests who want to attend can purchase a general admission ticket for $50.

However, RSVP is required; to RSVP, contact Amber Thornton at RelayForLifeYuma@gmail.com. If you want to learn more about Relay for Life, then click here. You can also read the press release below.