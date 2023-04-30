Skip to Content
Yuma County
YRMC to celebrate volunteers at Children’s Museum

Yuma Regional Medical Center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is celebrating their volunteers with a unique experience and an award ceremony.

The ceremony will occur at the Children's Museum on Sunday, April 30 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

YRMC say that their volunteers, ranging from 15- to 90-years-old, "contribute in so many ways." These include:

  • Driving courtesy carts for patients and families
  • Working in the gift shops
  • Creating flowers and delivering cards to patients
  • Assisting at blood drives
  • Providing patient services, such as a book cart or beverage cart.
  • Providing support in departments like the NICU, finance, print shop, HR and more.
Photo Credit: Yuma Regional Medical Center

YRMC also say that their volunteers share one commonality: "A giving spirit and desire to connect with others in the community."

