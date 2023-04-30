Skip to Content
Yuma County
today at 4:20 PM
Food City celebrated Día Del Los Niños across Arizona

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In honor of Children's Day, also known as el Día Del Los Niños, Food City supermarket is celebrating their future customers across the state.

Kids who visit a Food City grocery store Sunday received a free slice of cake and a candy bag until supplies last.

45 stores are participating, including the one in Yuma on West 16th Street and in San Luis on Main Street. 

Since 1925, El Día del niño, or “Day of the Child,” has grown as an annual celebration throughout Mexico. The day recognizes children, pays homage to their importance in society, and endorses their well-being.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

