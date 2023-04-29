City of Yuma sponsors 2nd Annual “It Takes a Village” 5K Fun Run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 100 Yuma residents participated in the 2nd Annual "It Takes a Village" 5K Fun Run Saturday.

The goal of the event is to bring awareness to children who have lost their lives or are still battling childhood cancer.

The fun run took place at West Wetlands Park from 9:00am to 2:00pm, and the City of Yuma and local businesses sponsored the event.

For one of the organizers, Haley Wright, this event is very personal as she lost her brother to cancer.

"He lost his life, unfortunately, at 15 years old. So, he kind of was the catalyst for 'It Takes a Village.' After this, traveling through grieving and learning how to heal through that, I've had the pleasure of working with lots of families who currently have sick children. That's why 'It Takes a Village' is born," Wright spoke.

According to Wright, last year, the fun run raised $5,000, but as of this year, the total is now between $8,000 to $9,000. All proceeds go to the families with sick children.

There was a raffle for those who attended and a DJ to bring some fun.