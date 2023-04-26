Yuma County announces new Communication & Public Affairs Head

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Administrator Ian McGaughty has named Arlyn Galaviz as the new Administrative Director for the Yuma County's Communication & Public Affairs Division.

According to a press release, Galaviz was previously an employee for the County, having served as the Mayor's Program Administrator for more than two years.

“Arlyn stood out for her positive, energetic demeanor and deep knowledge of the Yuma County community,” McGaughey said. “We are excited to have her return to our organization to lead this important administrative division.”

Galaviz expressed her enthusiasm for her new position saying, "I am thrilled to return to Yuma County and serve as the Communications and Public Affairs Administrative Director and as a liaison to the community."

She also added, "Yuma County has amazing things happening all the time and I hope to highlight all its virtues through a robust communications plan and community-focused initiatives."

Galaviz will start on May 15.