YFD responds to battery facility fire, fire sprinkler properly working

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a fire at a battery facility in the area near S. Arizona Avenue and E. 36th Street.

According to a press release, the fire occurred on Monday, April 24 at around 4:00pm. Firefighters arrived on scene and found a light haze of smoke emitting from the building.

Once inside, firefighters found an active fire sprinkler flowing in the production area of the facility, YFD said. Fortunately, the fire was under control due to the fire sprinkler, and firefighters put out the fire.

YFD said that because the fire sprinkler was properly working, there wasn't any "damage to the building and its contents." The fire sprinkler also protected "the lives of the workers inside," according to YFD.

YFD added that they did not report of any injuries and that business was "only interrupted for a short time."

If you want to learn more about the incident, or learn more about fire sprinkler systems, then read the press release below.