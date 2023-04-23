Skip to Content
Yuma County
today at 2:10 PM
YPD and DEA host National Drug Take Back Day

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) hosted the National Drug Take Dack Day Saturday.

The event occurred at the Yuma police station from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

This was a nationwide event, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), for anyone who has any prescription medication that are expired, unwanted, and unused to drop them off.

However, YPD only accepted pills, such as Tylenol and Advil, and over-the-counter medication and did not accept any needle, illicit or liquid drugs.

The event is also a way for the community to do their part in getting them off the street.

"We understand that there are some TikTok challenges that are going on, and we want to make sure that parents are aware that those types of things are occurring and are happening. If you have any Benadryl, if you have any Tylenol, if you have any Motrin; any prescription medications, even oxycodone and any painkillers. Those are the types that we want to make sure that the kids are not getting any access to," said Officer Christina Fernandez, Public Information Officer for YPD.

In addition to YPD, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office and San Luis Police Department (SLPD) also took part in the event. According to Fernandez, after all agencies across the country collects the drugs, they store in a box and then the DEA comes and collects it.

If you missed Saturday's event, Fernandez said that they will host another Drug Take Back Day sometime in October, and they have a 24/7 collection box at the station.

