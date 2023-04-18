Allo Communications partnering with Arizona @ Work for hiring event

You can get a great new job and help connect Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuma County continues to invest in expanding internet access, but a strong workforce is needed to put these plans into action.

Allo Communications is partnering with Arizona @ Work, and on Wednesday there's an opportunity to apply for dozens of new jobs opening up with the company.

Their hiring event is on Wednesday, April 19, from 1:00pm. to 4:00pm at the MLK Jr. Youth Career Center off of 3rd Street.

Allo is looking for everything from technicians to administrative staff.

“We have a great team and we’re doing the construction process, getting ready to go live this summer,” Abel Garcia with Allo said.

Arizona @ Work says they’re also partnering with Arizona Western College to get applicants the skills they need.

“AWC will be with us as well," Patrick Goetz said. "They have courses if people don’t know about fiber optic installation, we may get them signed up on the spot.”

You’re encouraged to bring multiple copies of your resume to the hiring fair and dress to impress.