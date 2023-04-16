USPA hosts Drug Tested Powerlifting Classic Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The United States Powerlifting Association hosted the USPA-sanctioned Drug Tested Powerlifting Classic Yuma Saturday.
The all-day event took place at the 4th Ave Gym in the Foothills with two weigh-in schedules:
- 9:00am-11:00am
- 4:00pm-6:00pm
According to the USPA, their goal is to ensure lifters that they are "provided an opportunity and location of showcasing the results of their efforts in a safe and competitive environment." The USPA also said they provide opportunities for a range of lifters from beginner to elite levels.
The lifters received awards based on five different classifications:
- Open
- Junior Levels 13 to 23
- Submaster Levels 35 to 39
- Master Levels 40 and beyond
- Best Lifter
Whoever wins the respective award classifications qualifies for the 2023 Drug Tested National Championship in Las Vegas from July 10 through July 14. To learn more about USPA and their events, click here.