USPA hosts Drug Tested Powerlifting Classic Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The United States Powerlifting Association hosted the USPA-sanctioned Drug Tested Powerlifting Classic Yuma Saturday.

The all-day event took place at the 4th Ave Gym in the Foothills with two weigh-in schedules:

9:00am-11:00am

4:00pm-6:00pm

According to the USPA, their goal is to ensure lifters that they are "provided an opportunity and location of showcasing the results of their efforts in a safe and competitive environment." The USPA also said they provide opportunities for a range of lifters from beginner to elite levels.

The lifters received awards based on five different classifications:

Open

Junior Levels 13 to 23

Submaster Levels 35 to 39

Master Levels 40 and beyond

Best Lifter

Whoever wins the respective award classifications qualifies for the 2023 Drug Tested National Championship in Las Vegas from July 10 through July 14. To learn more about USPA and their events, click here.