Sixth and final day of the 71st Annual Yuma County Fair taking place

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunday marks the sixth and final day of the 71st Annual Yuma County Fair. The gates opened at noon as people grabbed their tickets and headed inside the fairgrounds to ride the Ferris Wheel, The Zipper, and other rides.

Also open was the livestock show where people could see pigs, goats, and cows.

Not only that, there was also some live performances near Guido's Stage and the Main Stage. For one performer, he used his other job as inspiration for his opening act.

"When I'm not doing this, I'm an actual real waiter. I work in a buddhist restaurant. It's called Karma. No menus. You just get what you deserve," said John Park, performer of the Funny Waiter Show.

Weaving humor into his opening act, and using a stage name, Victor Diamond, Park kept his audience entertained.

Not only that, there was also a wild west show, where the audience saw horse tricks.

There were also live animals inside the theater building. Live animals include a military macaw, a kangaroo and two lemurs.

