Day five of the 71st Annual Yuma County Fair taking place

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Day five of the 71st Annual Yuma County Fair is taking place Saturday, April 8 at the Fairgrounds.

Before the fair officially opened, the 2023 Yuma County Fair Livestock Show took place at 9:00am near the Livestock Barn.

There were cows, goats, and pigs on full display for the attendees to see.

Not only that, there was an auction to buy small animals and dairy goat with another auction for large animals that took place at 12:30pm.

There was also a display of rabbits and poultry at the fair as well.

If you want to learn more about Saturday's events, then click here.

