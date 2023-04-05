YCSO and Border Patrol agent rescue man from canal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) assisted a Border Patrol agent in rescuing a man stuck in a canal.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 31 at approximately 8:40 am near County 13th Street and Levee Road.

YCSO's Detention Officers were in the area to help Border Patrol with transports after they were notified of a Border Patrol agent attempting to rescue a man stuck in a canal.

Courtesy: Yuma County Sheriff's Office

Initially, they used a large tow rope, but the man kept losing his grip, but officers deployed a different rope option. According to YCSO, one of the officers, Pedro Alvarez, tied the end of the tow rope into a loop, creating a cowboy lasso.

After that, Alvarez tossed the rope into the canal and lassoed the man. YCSO officers and the Border Patrol agent successfully pulled him out of the water. Border Patrol provided aid and the officers took the man to the Border Patrol Headquarters.

For his heroic deed, Sheriff Leon Wilmot presented Alvarez with a YCSO Challenge coin. If you want to learn more about this, then read the press release below.