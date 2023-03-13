YFD responds to Monday morning apartment fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to an apartment fire in the area near South Avenue A and W. 19th Street.

The fire started before 3:00am Monday, according to YFD. When YFD arrived, they located the fire in the bathroom and bedroom areas of the Yuma Garden Apartments.

After locating the fire, YFD said the firefighters quickly put out the fire and contained it inside the apartment it started in.

Fortunately, the two people living inside the apartment were able to safely evacuate and the smoke alarms activated upon detecting smoke. However, the apartment sustained heave fire damage, making the apartment uninhabitable.

Also, YFD found the source of the fire; the fire started in the bathroom exhaust/vent, dropping burning debris into the bathroom. After that, the fire spread throughout the apartment.

If you want to learn more about the apartment fire, or learn more about how bathroom exhaust/vents are a common cause for residential fires, then read the press release below.