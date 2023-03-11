Skip to Content
Yuma County
today at 3:14 PM
City of Yuma hosts 4th Annual BBQ & Brew

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is hosting second and final day of the 4th Annual BBQ & Brew event.

The event started on Friday in Downtown Yuma, and featured a collection of BBQ food from not just Arizona, but BBQ food from around the country.

Not only that, BBQ & Brew is a sanctioned event and is a stepping stone for an even bigger event.

"We've expanded this event. We've had a lot of good participation from the BBQ teams that come in from all over the country to compete. These BBQ teams get to qualify to go compete in the world championship. It's a big deal," said Joanne Fiser, Festivals Coordinator for the City of Yuma.

Whoever wins the Kansas City Barbeque Society Award gets to advance to the world championship.

In addition, local panelists judged the food while attendees go and walk around Main Street to participate in beer gardens as well as listen to local bands perform.

Plus, Saturday's event featured a Steak Cook Off between Doug Nicholls and the BBQ team as well as a raffle giveaway.

