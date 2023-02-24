Skip to Content
Yuma County
By
today at 11:59 AM
Published 11:58 AM

Desert Control opens first U.S. facility in Yuma

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new agriculture company from Norway moved into Yuma County.

Desert Control opened its first operations base in the United States here in Yuma, making it possible for farmers to grow more, with less water.

The company says it's excited to bring the benefits of liquid natural clay to local farmers and create economic value for the area.

The University of Arizona conducted a trial in partnership with Desert Control, a Norwegian company that modifies soil so that it holds more water.

The President and CEO of the company, say this is the first time they have tested this clay in America.

