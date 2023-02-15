Yuma City Hall to close on Presidents’ Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma City Hall will be closed Monday, February 20 to observe Presidents' Day.

Before then, the offices will officially close on Friday, February 17 per its normal schedule.

Trash routes will also change due to the holiday; trash collectors who pick up garbage on Monday will pick them up on Tuesday. For those who have garbage pickups on Tuesdays, trash collectors will pick them up on Wednesday.

However, curbside trash pickups will take place on the normal Thursday and Friday.

