Yuma County
today at 12:33 PM
City of San Luis offices to close on Presidents’ Day

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis offices will be closed on Monday, February 20. This is in observance to Presidents' Day.

However, emergency and law enforcement agencies will remain available. In case of emergencies, whether fire or police, dial 911. For non-emergency situations, or to call the Public Works Department, dial (928) 341-2420.

In addition, trash collection in residential areas will change; Monday and Thursday routes will be collected on Tuesday and Thursday while Tuesday and Friday routes will take place on Wednesday and Friday.

Offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, February 21. If you want to read more about this, then click here.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

