AWC, YRMC enter into affiliation agreement to build future of regional healthcare

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With a vision of transforming healthcare education in Yuma County, Arizona Western College and Yuma Regional Medical Center have recently entered into an affiliation agreement to create new programs and facilities for a sustainable future of a wide range of healthcare training.

As hospitals and healthcare providers across the nation struggle to fill vacant positions, local leaders are focused on new innovative solutions designed to provide a steady pipeline of skilled professionals.

The early plans include a new allied health training facility near YRMC.

The training facility will include programs in a wide variety of allied health fields including Behavioral Health, Phlebotomy Technician, Medical Billing and Coding, Community Health Worker, Radiologic Technology, Nursing, Certified Nursing Assistant, Massage Therapy, Health Aid, and Medical Assistant.

It will serve short-term certificate students as well as those attaining associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees and beyond.

Executive-level leadership

The AWC and YRMC agreement positions both institutions to develop needed programming and curriculum with agility.

The two organizations will share executive-level leadership to make grants and external funding applications more attainable.

Goals for the joint training facility include:

Improved local health metrics

Preventing the ‘brain drain’ of local students leaving for education elsewhere and not returning to work in the Yuma region

Maximizing local investment by sharing facilities and equipment

Building sustainable health training programs

Simulation Lab

Construction on this project is expected to begin in 2024.

The three-story, 75,000-square-foot building will also be home to medical residency training at YRMC.