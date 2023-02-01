Yuma PD to retire three service canines

Three veteran German Sheppards to be adopted by current police staff

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Transfer of ownership for three well-served Yuma P-D canines will be authorized at the meeting.

Adarro, Bobbi, and Broko were formally retired by Yuma PD during the bi-weekly Yuma city council meeting at city hall on Wednesday night.

Adarro is owned by Sargeant Zachary Miner, while Bobbi and Broko are owned by Sargeant Morgan Patterson.

All three dogs will be adopted for a fee of exactly one dollar as the dogs are tax-expensed through the city of Yuma.

Other important issues discussed during the session were density reduction plans for Arizona Avenue, and bathroom construction for Yuma Parks & Rec