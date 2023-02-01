Skip to Content
Yuma County
By
February 1, 2023 7:15 PM
Published 7:31 PM

Yuma PD to retire three service canines

Three veteran German Sheppards to be adopted by current police staff

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Transfer of ownership for three well-served Yuma P-D canines will be authorized at the meeting.

Adarro, Bobbi, and Broko were formally retired by Yuma PD during the bi-weekly Yuma city council meeting at city hall on Wednesday night.

Adarro is owned by Sargeant Zachary Miner, while Bobbi and Broko are owned by Sargeant Morgan Patterson.

All three dogs will be adopted for a fee of exactly one dollar as the dogs are tax-expensed through the city of Yuma.

Other important issues discussed during the session were density reduction plans for Arizona Avenue, and bathroom construction for Yuma Parks & Rec

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Court Zeppernick

Court Zeppernick joined the KYMA team as a reporter in October 2022.
Reach out to Court with story ideas and tips at: court.zeppernick@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content