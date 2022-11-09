Skip to Content
Meyer Park Memorial time capsule opening

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, October 31, 2022, family and friends of the Meyer family came together at Thomas Meyer Memorial Park on MCAS Yuma.

Accordingly, this was in honor of the 25th anniversary of the dedication of the park.

Once the family assembled, they shared stories, said prayers, mourned and opened the time capsule buried 25 years ago.

“As we have come together in this time of sweet joy and of remembering Thomas, our family is forever grateful for the outpour of love, tears, and support that we not only received on Nov. 1, 1996, but that is received to this day,” said Francine “Fran” Hall, a sibling of Thomas Meyer.

“I want to thank you sincerely, from my heart, my family’s heart, for coming together on this special day! Thank you for not forgetting Thomas, and who he was.”

After opening the capsule, there were three large tubes with labels like family, school, and station on them.

Significantly, they found memories, pictures, letters, poems, heartbreak and remembrance.

If you want to read more about the park's history, then click here.

Also, click here to see photos of the ceremony.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

