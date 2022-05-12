Public Works week to celebrate National Public Works week

News 11's reporter Melissa Zaremba brings us the details

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Yuma County Public Works Department invites you to celebrate National Public Works Week.

The Public Works Department is hosting a free event to educate locals about what our public works employees do for our community.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 14.

“We are going to showcase some of the equipment that we use on a daily basis and that will give an opportunity to go out there and meet some of our workers, ask questions and get up close and personal for some of the equipment we use on a daily basis,” project lead for Yuma County Public Works Jesus Valenzuela.

National Public Works Week gives a chance to appreciate our workers.

“It goes unseen and a lot of people don’t know what we do on a daily basis so this gives an opportunity for people to actually ask questions to some of the workers we have and they can know more on the daily operations we do,” said Valenzuela.

The public works display will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yuma Palms Mall right in front of Old Navy.

National Public Works Week will be from May 15th through May 21st.

You can show your appreciation to our public works employees all week long.