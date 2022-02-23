Local 4th-Graders are learning about the ins and outs of adulthood

Two Yuma elementary schools are enrolled in Junior Achievements

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While traditionally schools teach students about math, science, and test-taking. Some educators want to make sure their students learn a little more.

So, two District One schools, Roosevelt and McGraw Elementary have been enrolled in the Junior Achievement program.

Junior Achievement's entire curriculum helps students learn the ins and outs of adulthood. JA's lessons range from knowing the importance of credit, living on a budget, and how going to a secondary school, trade school, or enlisting in the military can benefit your life.

In total, over a hundred Yuma students are enrolled in the program. Later, this year those students will embark on a trip to the JA facility in Tempe.

This facility is unlike any classroom you've ever seen before. It's basically an entire community under one roof.

There are shops, banks, and homes all of which will put their program to the test Students will manage a business, pay bills, buy groceries.

Fourth-grade teacher Mark Deyoung says these skills are vital for a child's upbringing and will be the foundation for the child's education.