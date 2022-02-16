Calling all champions, Relay for Life is just around the corner

Team captain and members are needed for this year's relay set for April 30

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Relay for Life is deemed one of the American Cancer Society's largest fundraisers. Since its inception in the late 80s teams around the country have raised more than $6.5 billion.

In Yuma County alone, more than $57,000 was raised in 2021. Funds were raised by pledging, sales and donations.

So, this year they're raising the bar and their goal is $60,000. In order to get this accomplished, they need volunteers.

They're looking for team captains, volunteers, and donors. People can even join teams that are already assembled.

Ellie Evans has been relaying since she was just 10-years old. Ellie says that the loss of a close friend to cancer drove her to fight for a cure.

The money raised during the Relay for Life is used to fund cancer research and support the American Cancer Society's 24/7 Helpline.

Right now they're competing with other cities in what's being called the Double-Down Challenge. The Double-Down Challenge consists of cities doubling their previous year's participation numbers before February 22.

The winners of the Double-Down Challenge will receive a portable movie screen. The Relay for Life is set for April 30 and will go from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Desert Sun Stadium.

If you're interested in taking part in this year's Relay of Life or would like to make a donation, you can visit their website.