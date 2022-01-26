YCEH is offering free training sessions to gain more volunteers to help with the yearly Pit survey

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Every year the Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness (YCEH) conducts a survey to see how many locals are currently living on the streets.

It’s time to conduct a pit count also known as the point in time count. It's a survey to hopefully get more answers and solutions to end homelessness.

The Coalition will conduct the survey starting February 23 for four days, talking with as many homeless individuals as possible.

“It becomes your passion and your thrive to want to do whatever you can to end homelessness, slowly but surely we’re trying to do that in the Yuma community,” the lead of Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness Lucia Wilson.

But having more volunteers is needed to get better results.

“Making sure we have enough people to go out in the community to administer those surveys because we aren’t just doing the City of Yuma we're doing all of Yuma county,” said Wilson.

YCEH is holding free training sessions to hopefully get more hands-on deck.

“To go over with the individuals that are volunteering on how to conduct the survey with the members so that they kinda know the dos and don’ts of how to talk with them and you know make sure they understand because a lot of people who volunteer have never really dealt with homelessness or anything like that,” said Wilson.

More training sessions will be held on February 15, 17 and 22, times are still being determined.

In order to help conduct the survey locals must attend one training session.

The coalition is always looking for more locals who want to help end homelessness and is open to taking any donations.

More details about the can be found below.