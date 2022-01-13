Yuma County’s 4H is serving a mouth-watering dish with a side of appreciation

It's a time -honored tradition that allows people to endulge and help our local students

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For those that enjoy a good barbecue, the annual 4H Pit Barbecue Fundraiser is marked on their calendars. For more than a half-century, 4H has held its event.

Sitting on the east end of the Yuma County Fairgrounds are the aging pits built decades ago. Each year they're filled with ironwood and hundreds of pounds of beef.

The meat cooks for hours and comes Saturday, January 15, the public will have a chance to indulge. If paying $10 a plate wasn't enough, the funds from the sale go to help the Yuma County 4H program.

The 4H program educates our local youth in the ins and outs of agriculture. Students learn the process of raising cattle and in turn negotiating a sale price for the livestock.

Austin Johnson is a local 4H member and he tells us that being a member of 4H has molded him into the person that he is today. Johnson plans on heading to college and working in agriculture after graduation.

The Annual 4H Pit Barbecue Fundraiser kicks off from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Yuma County Fairgrounds west parking lot. Entrance to the drive-thru event is by way of the Pacific Avenue entrance, there will be signage to direct drivers from there.