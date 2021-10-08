City of Yuma to hold two-day auction of surplus property

Vehicles to be auctioned Oct. 22; everything else auctioned Oct. 23

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma announces plans to hold a two-day auction Friday, October 22, and Saturday, October 23.

According to the City, a vehicles-only auction takes place on the first day, while all other surplus City property will be auctioned off on the second day.

City of Yuma Auction organizers say they'll open the gates at 7 a.m. both mornings. Registration is free to participants.

Miscellaneous items up for bids include, but are not limited to, the following:

Bicycles, cameras, kitchen equipment, cars and trucks, jewelry, flat-screen televisions, car audio equipment, children’s toys, video projectors, filing cabinets, watches, office supplies and equipment, computers, gun cases and holsters, knives, hand tools, electric tools, rifle cases, sports equipment, grounds maintenance equipment, and scrap metal.

The City also clarified that auctioned items are usually well used and in varying conditions.

Some items have ended up at the auction because they became evidence in criminal cases. Others were no longer needed by city staff or passed their budgeted lifespan.

All items in the City of Yuma Public Auction are sold “as is, where is,” and must be picked up the same day. Bidders and buyers should also be aware of the following:

No items have been authenticated; unless a certificate indicating otherwise came with the property coming into City possession.

No warranty or guarantee is implied.

Buyer assumes all risk with purchase.

Absolutely no returns.

No items will leave the auction area until they have been paid in full.

Bidder is responsible for item(s) after award. Bidder buys it, bidder loads it. The City is not responsible for any items once sold.

Vehicles and other large equipment can only be removed at the completion of the auction.

The City advises bidders that an item's total price will also include a 10% buyer's premium and 8.412% sales tax.

For more information on the auction, please e-mail purchasingweb@yumaaz.gov or call 928-373-5104 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.