A new business is planting roots in East County

Yuma County

Ativo Assisted Living is looking to 'Stuff the Shuttle' to help local families in need

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ativo Senior Living is just the latest business to plant roots in the Yuma Foothills. The facility provides assisted living and memory care services.

Katherine O'Donald the center's sales and marketing director says that they want to do more than just assist their residents, they want to assist their community. So, they devised a challenge to stuff one of the center's shuttle buses with food which will be donated to the Yuma Community Food Bank.

On September 9th, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. they'll be holding their food drive at their location 10565 S. Commercial Center Loop in the Yuma Foothills.

Those willing to donate will receive lunch prepared by the center's staff. However, Ativo staff will be collecting food prior to the event.