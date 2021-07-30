Popular eatery cooks up ways to help local coach in need

Yuma County

The Duron's Family own and operate El Zarape Restaurant in Yuma and have been family friends with Coach Encinas for years

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Daniel Francisco Duron is the owner and operator of his family's business El Zarape Restaurant. He's also been friends with David Encinas for years.

According to Duron, Encinas a former Kofa King turned personal trainer and boxing coach has always put his community first. Duron says that Encinas coached Yuma's youth for years.

So, when Encinas fell into hardships with mounting medical bills Duron says his family stepped in. Come, Saturday, July 31st the El Zarape Restaurant will be holding a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Duron Family will be selling plates of their signature carnitas (seasoned pork) along with selling raffle tickets. If you miss the event you can still stop by the El Zarape on 8th Street west of 19th Avenue and drop off a donation.