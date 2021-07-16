Skip to Content
Yuma International invites public to attend airport’s Masterplan Open House

Welcomes community feedback on facility's updated plan

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Airport Authority announces Friday that it plans to host an open house for the public to evaluate the latest draft of Yuma International Airport's master plan.

Airport Director Gladys Brown says, "This is an excellent opportunity for the community to come out to see display boards with future growth opportunities, and talk with airport planners and the airport team."

A Master Plan Update evaluates existing airport facilities' ability to meet future demand for civilian and military users. It would also provide recommendations on how to best improve airstrips, hangars, etc.

"The open house will take place on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 5:30-7 p.m. inside the airport terminal on the main level." Any recommendations made will be reviewed by a Planning Advisory Committee comprised of Yuma International Airport, Marine Corps Air Station and Yuma County Airport Authority representatives," Brown continues.

The current Airport master plan was completed in 2009. Every seven to ten years, or when circumstances dictate, the Federal Aviation Administration encourages airports to update their respective master plans.

Caleb J. Fernández

