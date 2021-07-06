2 contenders, 1 belt and you choose who wins

Yuma County

Two East Yuma businesses go head to head to help a great cause

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two area heavy hitters are going head to head to see who can donate the most school supplies. During the month of July, Wheezy's Grill and Sportsbar, and Yuma Top Team will be collecting school supplies for the NexGen Leadership Council who will distribute the supplies.

During the holidays the two businesses held a similar drive to collect toys for the U.S. Marines' Toys of Tots. In total, more than 600-toys were collected. Now, they're looking to help local children in need.

All patrons have to do is is visit Wheezy's Grill and Sportsbar (11732 Fortuna Road) or Yuma Top Team (11825 Fortuna Road) and drop off their donations. On July 26th, the supplies will be tallied and the winner will take home the championship belt.

Those who decide to donate will receive a raffle ticket and at the end of the month, a ticket will be chosen. The winner will then choose a teacher who will receive a gift basket fit for a champion.