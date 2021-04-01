Arizona’s nonprofits are in desperate need of a lifeline

Yuma County

A report from the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofit shows a sharp drop in donations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits has released their annual report and according to their findings the state's nonprofits ended the year in the red. Roughly, a loss of $91 million by the end of 2020.

Along with the loss of donations the report also shows that nonprofits had unexpected costs in the realm of $15 million. Those costs were due to purchasing personal protection equipment and new technology.

But, there's hope, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, Arizona's nonprofits will take part in Arizona Gives Day. All you have to do is log on to the event's webpage find the nonprofit of your choosing and make a donation.