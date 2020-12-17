Harvest Prep hosts food drive and holiday light spectacular

Yuma County

Grab the family, hop in the car and take a ride through a sea of lights.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - If you're looking to give the kids a glimpse into Santa's journey across the globe, Harvest Preparatory Academy is hosting its annual holiday food drive while having you drive through a light show spectacular.

It is happening now until Saturday, Dec. 19 on Maple Avenue just south of 17th St, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"A lot of people have lost their jobs. So we're helping the community, so we're opening this up for everyone in Yuma County."

A canned food item or cash donation will get you through the gates and allow you take a journey through a sea of lights with displays showing each country's holiday tradition.