Mother Charged with Toddler’s Death Granted Child Visitation

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma mother charged with first-degree murder following the death of her daughter was granted visitation rights for her three other children in court Tuesday.

A judge granted 28-year-old Jamie McBride a one-hour a week supervised visitation.

McBride and her partner James Given, 39, were arrested in Sept. after the Yuma Police Department responded to their home where their almost-two-year-old daughter was having trouble breathing.

According to investigators the child was malnourished and weighed as little as ten pounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital later that day.

On top of first-degree murder charges, the couple faces three additional charges of child abuse, for the treatment of their surviving children who were also found malnourished.

Both remain in custody. McBride is being held on a one-million-dollar cash-only bond.