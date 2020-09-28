Yuma man enters not guilty plea for deadly hit-and-run crash

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A Yuma man entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment at Yuma Superior Court Monday morning.

44-year-old Eric Thompson faces multiple felony charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened on July 29 in the 3700 block of S. Avenue 6E.

Police say Thompson was driving a black Nissan Altima when he hit and killed 68-year-old Debra Woods, then left the scene.

In a previous appearance, Woods' daughter issued a statement on behalf of her family during the court proceedings.

She said her mother had a big heart, and helped anyone and everyone.

She told the court Thompson left her mother on the side of the road like garbage.

She also expressed the hope justice would be served on her mother's behalf.

Thompson returns to court on October 27 for a case management conference.