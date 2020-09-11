Police arrest man accused of killing pedestrian in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Police have arrested a man suspected of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in July.

The Yuma Police Department said the 44-year-old man was arrested Friday in the 6000 block of East 42nd Street. He is facing multiple felony charges, including leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury.

YPD received reports of the crash July 29, at the 3700 block of S. Avenue 6E in reference to a man down call.

The investigation revealed the suspect fled the scene after hitting a 68-year-old woman on the road. YPD said the suspect was driving a 2007-2013 black Nissan Altima and had significant damage to the front passenger's side of the car.

On August 5, police recovered the vehicle through an anonymous tip but no suspect was found.

YPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

