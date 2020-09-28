YFD honors fallen firefighters with special tribute

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This year the Yuma Fire Department and the City of Yuma are again joining a national tribute to “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters."

October 3rd and 4th is the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, and since 2017 landmarks around the country have been lighted in red during this time in remembrance of those who have given their lives in the line of duty.

All YFD stations will be lit from Sunday September 27th thru Sunday October 4th.

Yuma City Hall will also be lighted for this year’s tribute starting Monday night.

This is the 39th annual national observation of the memorial weekend.

Services will be held on Sunday October 4th at the National Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial located on the grounds of the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

