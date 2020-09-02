Yuma Arts Center contest urges kids to get counted

Yuma County

Creative competition rewards families for completing Census forms

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Art Center has come up with a creative way to get local families to fill out their Census form.

The "We All Count" contest invites kids from across Yuma County to share their artistic vision of their families and share it with the community.

"It could be a picture of your household, and seeing how your household fits into the greater scheme of the community, and your civic engagement." Arts and Culture Program Manager Lindsay Benacka told us.

The idea is to get families talking about the Census, and the importance of participating. It's the easiest way for each resident to help Yuma County and its cities get the state and federal funding and resources they need.

Benacka hopes kids will get the idea, and use it to inspire them to use their time, talents and creativity to express it.

"It could be anything and everything. It could be a picture or a pipe cleaner sculpture, or you could write a poem, you could draw a picture. We just want you to talk about the census with your family, and then send us a picture of the artwork you created." she explains.

Kids can email their submissions to Arts@yumaaz.gov, or they can exchange it for a free ice cream at one of the city's upcoming Census parades. Plus, every entry gets a chance at winning some great prizes, including a basket filled with art supplies!

The deadlines for entries is September 16, 2020. For more information, check out the Yuma Art Center's website.