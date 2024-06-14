Mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile Virus, Public Health officials say
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department announced Friday it has found a mosquito pool testing positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).
The Department says the mosquito pool was in Winterhaven and the sample was collected June 11, making it the first positive mosquito pool this year.
Symptoms of WNV include:
- Fever
- Seizures
- Vomitting
- Nausa
The Department is reminding the community to follow these precautions to avoid mosquitos:
- Limit time outdoors in the early evening
- Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeve shirts and pants
- Use insect repellent