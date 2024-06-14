Mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile Virus, Public Health officials say

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department announced Friday it has found a mosquito pool testing positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).

The Department says the mosquito pool was in Winterhaven and the sample was collected June 11, making it the first positive mosquito pool this year.

Symptoms of WNV include:

Fever

Seizures

Vomitting

Nausa

The Department is reminding the community to follow these precautions to avoid mosquitos: