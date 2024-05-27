Fire in Calexico destroys homes and vehicles

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A victim of a fire that sparked in Imperial Valley speaks out.

The blaze was on Paulin Avenue and 7th Street in Calexico on Friday, May 24. 18 people were temporarily displaced.

Four homes and two vehicles caught on fire. The owner of one of the homes returned and is still in disbelief at what she's going through.

"I lost everything that I had my husband's van, he passed away 9 years ago and that was my car. I don't how I feel. I feel is not real, I feel is a bad dream I need to wake up," said Jessy Velasquez, Calexico fire victim.

The Calexico Police Department said one firefighter was injured during the incident, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.