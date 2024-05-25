Four homes in Calexico caught on fire, five families displaced

UPDATE (12:01 PM): The American Red Cross is asking those to help the families affected by Friday's fire. See attached photo below of the following items the families are in need of:

Courtesy: American Red Cross

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out in Calexico Friday afternoon, causing four homes to be affected.

According to the Calexico Police Department (CPD), the fire started at around 2:00pm from a vehicle parked under a car port, located in the area of S. Paulin Avenue and E. 7th Street, causing five families to be displaced.

CPD says high winds contributed to the spread of the fire.

CPD also says the fire departments from Calexico, El Centro, Imperial County, Brawley and Holtville were on hand to put out the fire, but one Calexico firefighter was injured "during the fire operation."

Red Cross and officials from the City of Calexico, according to CPD, were also on scene to provide services to the displaced families.

While no foul play was suspected, CPD says the investigation remains ongoing.