Man arrested for weekend murder tied to domestic violence

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department said they arrested a 35-year-old man in a weekend murder tied to domestic violence.

35-year-old Rodrigo Flores Gomez appeared in court on Tuesday.

Officers said they responded to the area of Gilmour Street and K Street on Saturday, April 20, after someone reported that a man had killed a woman and taken her to an unknown location.

Brawley police detained a 35-year-old suspect and found a vehicle with the victim inside.

The victim was taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital where she died.

The suspect was arrested for the murder and booked at the Imperial County Jail on a bond of $1 million.

This case is still under investigation.

