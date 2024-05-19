Two adults, one child dead following a hit-and-run in Michigan

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed three people and injured eight others.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said 11 people were walking to their grandparents house when they were hit by a vehicle driven by a woman from Gratiot County.

Two adults died at the scene. Nine others were taken to the local hospital where a child later died from their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, but was later located and taken into custody.

Officers suspect alcohol is a factor.