Brawley man arrested over the weekend for murder

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department said they arrested a 35-year-old man in a weekend murder tied to domestic violence.

Officers said they responded to the area of Gilmour Street and K Street early Saturday morning after someone reported that a man had killed a woman and taken her to an unknown location.

Brawley police detained a 35-year-old suspect and found a vehicle with the victim inside.

The victim was taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital where she died.

The suspect was arrested for the murder and booked at the Imperial County Jail on a bond of $1 million.

If you or anyone else have information on this case, contact Detective Alejandra Jones at (760) 344-2111.