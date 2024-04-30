Two victims injured in shooting

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley police are looking for at least one suspect who shot two men.

The Brawley Police Department said the shooting happened on Malan Street and South Imperial Avenue on Saturday, April 27.

Witnesses in the area said they heard gunshots and saw police outside.

Brawley police said after they received the call of gunfire a second call came in.

“The dispatch received a call that there were two gunshot victims at Pioneers Memorial Hospital. Both victims were treated for their injuries and they are not life-threatening injuries. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that the shooting occurred between two vehicles," said Cmdr. Jonathan Blackstone, Brawley Police Department.

Brawley police said they are also reviewing cameras near the shooting scene.