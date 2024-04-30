Double murder suspect fit for trial

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of murdering a married couple in their Brawley home is mentally competent to stand trial.

26-year-old Brandon Hamlin appeared in court Tuesday as the judge explained that Hamlin is fit to stand trial and that he is aware of all the charges he is facing.

This comes after his defense attorney decided to seek a mental health evaluation back in February.

Judge Christopher Plourd said now that the mental evaluation is complete, it is time for the next step as the family wants a speedy trial to bring justice.

“Therefore the court will make a finding that criminal proceedings will be reinstated… We need to now address the issue of court date," said Judge Christopher Plourd,

Hamlin is accused of murdering 78-year-old Elia Castro and 84-year-old Rigoberto Castro by stabbing them multiple times in April 2023.

Hamlin is still being held with no bail

His pre-trial is set for May 9.