Hit-and-run driver arrested early Friday morning

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico police said the man involved in a hit-and-run where a pedestrian was injured was arrested early Friday morning.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Thursday, April 11, when a 67-year-old man was struck by a red 2016 Mazda sedan while crossing Imperial Avenue.

Calexico police said the 67-year-old man was found on the sidewalk bleeding from his left arm and was taken to the hospital.

After the crash, the driver drove away and crossed into Mexico.

According to the Calexico Police Department, a hold was placed at the port of entry and the driver was arrested while he attempted to re-enter the U.S. on Friday around 2 a.m.

Calexico police said the driver confessed to the crash and was booked at the Imperial County Jail for felony hit and run.

This case is still under investigation.

If you or anyone else have information, contact the Calexico Police Department at (760) 768-2140.