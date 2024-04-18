Skip to Content
Hit-and-run driver fled to Mexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico police say the man involved in a hit and run where a pedestrian was injured fled to Mexico and an arrest has not been made.

The hit-and-run happened last week on Imperial Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries to his arm.

On Thursday, police shared on social media that they found the driver.

“I believe we have already identified the driver with our investigative officer. We already talked with him yesterday. We gathered a brief statement. We will wait for him to come in to give us a full statement of how that happened," said Jonathan Rangel, Calexico Police Officer Patrol Division.

At this point, police are not sure if they will move forward with arresting the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Nassieli Pizano

Nassieli Pizano, nacida en Mexicali Baja California, Lic. en Ciencias de la Comunicación de la UABC, comenzó su carrera periodística en medios televisivos en Mexicali en el año 2003, para luego emigrar a Estados Unidos y continuar ejerciendo su labor como reportera en el Valle Imperial para Telemundo 3 en agosto del 2018.

